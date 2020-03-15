Image caption Three people have been arrested of the death

Two teenagers are among three people who have been arrested over the murder of a man in Kent.

Police were called to Brookfield Road in Ashford at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday but the victim, aged 19, was declared dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 24-year-old man, all from Ashford, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Any witnesses have been urged to contact Kent Police.