Image copyright PA Media Image caption China Gold denied wounding model Olivia Cooke with a wine glass

A woman who smashed a wine glass into a Miss England finalist's face during a row at a bar has been convicted of unlawful wounding.

China Gold, 27, caused "horrific" injuries and left professional golfer Olivia Cooke with glass embedded in her forehead.

Maidstone Crown Court heard the women were at the Farm House pub in West Malling, Kent, on 19 October 2018.

Gold, of London Road, Ditton, is due to be sentenced on 27 April.