Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Clarendon Street, Dover

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a house fire in Dover.

The blaze broke out in an end-of-terrace, three storey home in Clarendon Street at about 22:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire spread throughout the property, windows shattered in the heat and the roof partially collapsed, the fire service said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, Kent Police said.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said crews had faced "very challenging weather conditions" overnight with strong winds and heavy rain.

The fire was contained and did not spread to the neighbouring property which had been evacuated, he said.

Nearby residents were warned to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke overnight, but the warning has now been lifted.

Fire crews remained at at the house overnight damping down the property and an investigation is due to begin later to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: "No suspicious circumstances have been identified."