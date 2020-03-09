Image copyright Google Image caption A man was shot in Cooper Close on Sunday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Kent.

A man in his 30s sustained an arm injury when he was shot in Cooper Close, Greenhithe, at about 19:45 GMT on Sunday.

Kent Police said he was in a stable condition at a London hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Greenhithe and a 41-year-old man from south east London are in police custody.

