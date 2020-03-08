Image caption A statement on the school's website informed parents of the two day closure

A school is closing for a deep-clean after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Medway.

St John Fisher School in Chatham said in a notice on its website that there was "a connection with the school".

Head teacher Dympna Lennon said the school would close on Monday and Tuesday.

Public Health England announced on Saturday two Medway residents had tested positive for the virus, connected to an "initial case in Kent".

Medway Council and Public Health England said close contacts would be given health advice.

James Williams, director of public health for Medway Council, said: "If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed cases you do not need to take any action at this time."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has previously said that schools "should stay open unless they're advised otherwise by Public Health England".

But Mrs Lennon said in a notice on the school's website: "To ensure the well being of all our school community, I have taken the decision to close both sites of the school on Monday 9th and Tuesday 10th March to allow for a full and professional deep clean of all areas and surfaces."

She said of the Medway cases of Covid-19: "Both cases are linked to the initial case in Kent, and there is a connection with the school.

"The school will continue to work closely with Public Health England and update our families as required."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch how germs spread and how you can prevent it

The first case in Kent was confirmed on 2 March.

North East London NHS Foundation Trust, which occupies a space at Vinters Business Park - home to Maidstone Studios - said a worker had been diagnosed with the virus.

The trust said its staff member did not come into contact with patients, and its employees were working from home.

ITV Meridian, which uses Maidstone Studios, also sent home staff.

On Friday, a second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county - a person who was connected to the first case.