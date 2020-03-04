Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed to death outside a Maidstone nightclub

A teenager who admits killing a man outside a rap concert told a jury he picked up a knife to protect himself.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, fatally stabbed Andre Bent and wounded several other people outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone.

He told Maidstone Crown Court he armed himself because there was "a lot of hostility" and "everyone around me was a lot older than me and bigger".

He denies murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The 17-year-old, from London, had travelled to Maidstone to attend a performance by rapper MoStack, the court heard.

When a fight began outside the venue, the defendant said he went to a friend's car and picked up a knife.

"I took the knife to protect myself, because if something were to happen, I would have no chance," he said.

He did not earlier know there was a knife in the car, he said.

A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

After leaving the car, he saw Mr Bent and another man, who he said appeared "angry about something".

One of the men shouted "get your ting", which the defendant took to mean "get your knife," the jury heard.

He later saw two men passing a knife between them and two others "swinging their belts," he said.

He took the knife out of his waistband to try and "scare them away," he said.

MoStack, whose real name is Montell Daley, then tried to pull the teenager away, the court heard.

The defendant described how moments later he stabbed two men in order to stop them "attacking me and my friends".

One of the men had been on the ground when he was stabbed, the court heard.

"The only thing I'd seen from this man was him swinging his belt. I saw him as a threat."

The trial continues.