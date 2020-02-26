Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone

A man stabbed during a "mass brawl" at a nightclub only realised he had been attacked when someone noticed his bloody T-shirt, a court has heard.

Patrick Silva-Conceicao suffered a punctured lung and fractured spine amid fighting outside the Gallery in Maidstone, Kent.

Andre Bent, 21, died amid the disturbance on 24 August.

A 17-year-old boy denies Mr Bent's murder and attempting to murder Mr Silva-Conceicao and two other men.

Sussex University student Mr Silva-Conceicao told Maidstone Crown Court he had been at the venue to see a performance by rapper MoStack.

"There was a mass brawl outside, there was fighting going on," he said.

Mr Silva-Conceicao said he remembered "being on the floor and getting attacked",

"I didn't know what was happening.

"I was just getting hit. I was trying to get away, and I was able to get up. I was dizzy and drunk."

He said he managed to get away and ran back towards the club.

"Someone noticed my T-shirt drenched in blood. I hadn't noticed," he said.

An ambulance was called, and Mr Silva-Conceicao was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care.

Jeremy Wainwright QC, defending, asked Mr Silva-Conceicao if he had been involved in any fighting before he was attacked.

Mr Silva-Conceicao said: "I may have defended myself. Fighting - no."

Later, when shown still images from CCTV cameras outside the nightclub, Mr Silva-Conceicao conceded that he had taken off his belt, to use it as a weapon.

Mr Ryan Lowe-White, 21, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, and Mr Ali Aziz, 23, of no fixed address, both deny a charge of GBH with intent against another man.

The trial continues.

