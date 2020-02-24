Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone

A 17-year-old stabbed one man to death and seriously injured four others outside a nightclub after a rap concert in Kent, a court has heard.

Andre Bent received two stab wounds during a "royal rumble" outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone.

The 21-year-old, from Lambeth, south London, bled to death about 40 minutes after the stabbing on 25 August 2019, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

Mr Bent had been out celebrating a friend's birthday and watched rapper Mostack perform at Gallery nightclub.

Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out outside the Gallery nightclub

Opening the murder trial prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said there had been a "spontaneous outbreak of violence" involving fans, friends and supporters of the grime artist.

Jumper disguise

Mr Bennetts said the fight "resulted in the death of one person and the serious injury of four others".

The defendant is also charged with the attempted murder of Lucas Baker, Patrick Conceicao and Joshua Robinson, as well as one count of violent disorder.

A jury heard the violence broke out after Mostack's entourage left the club's VIP lounge just before 03:00 GMT. They had not been security screened as they entered.

One witness described the scene as a "royal rumble".

Mr Bennetts said: "The defendant got a knife, put a jumper over his head- it would appear to disguise himself, you might think- and attacked a number of people.

"He stabbed a man by the name of Lucas Baker. He stabbed a man by the name of Patrick Conceicao. He stabbed a man by the name of Joshua Robinson. And lastly, he stabbed and killed Andre Bent."

'Loud, confusing, violent'

The defence claims the accused, who denies all charges, was acting in self-defence.

Defence barrister Jeremy Wainwright QC pointed out the defendant was only 16 at the time and to asked them to "consider the circumstances in which the stabbing occurred".

He told the jury "It's not suggested he was the instigator in the violence but he became involved. It was a loud, confusing, violent and fast moving incident," which might affect his ability to "think as clearly as in the cold light of day".

Two other men, Ryan Lowe-White, 21, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, and Ali Aziz, 23, of no fixed address, both deny a charge of GBH with intent against Joshua Robinson.

