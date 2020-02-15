Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Her family confirmed her death in a statement

Tributes have poured in for ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack, who has been found dead in her London flat, aged 40.

The TV personality took her own life, a lawyer for her family said.

Fans, celebrities and ex-Love Island stars have been paying tribute.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Confirming Saturday night's Love Island episode will not be broadcast, the spokeswoman added: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

Former contestants on the show have used social media to pay their respects and send messages of condolence to her loved ones.

Kady McDermott, who featured in the show's second series, praised the presenter's kindness.

"Devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack," she posted. "Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that's how I will always remember her.

"Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline's friends and family."

Series five Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague shared a photo of herself with Flack on Instagram, with the caption: "I'm utterly shocked and heartbroken.

"Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace".

Wes Nelson, who featured in the 2018 series, posted: "Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken!

"One of the warmest funniest people I've ever met, My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time!"

Skip Twitter post by @WesNelsonUk I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I’m lost for words R.I.P ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZJBlxrxIwQ — Wes Nelson (@WesNelsonUk) February 15, 2020 Report

Maura Higgins, who appeared in the 2019 series, posted: "Heartbreaking news," adding a note reading: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Flack previously co-hosted The X Factor and won series 12 of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

She stood down from hosting Love Island after she was charged with assaulting her partner, Lewis Burton, in December, and was due to stand trial next month.

Laura Whitmore, who took over presenting the winter version of the show following Flack's arrest, posted a picture of the pair on Twitter and wrote: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't."

Flack's fellow ITV presenters have also paid tribute, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly posting they were "devastated" by the news.

Skip Twitter post by @antanddec We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Rest In Peace Caroline

XX — antanddec (@antanddec) February 15, 2020 Report

Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross said he had been in touch with Flack recently, adding she "was talented, smart and likeable".

Skip Twitter post by @wossy I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) February 15, 2020 Report

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes said he was "shocked beyond belief" and questioned whether there would be repercussions for Love Island.

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, said Flack was "amazing" and "always someone I looked up to in our line of work".

Skip Twitter post by @MayaJama So so devastating. Can’t believe I’m writing RIP Caroline Flack, she was an amazing woman and always someone I looked up to in our line of work, She gave me advice on how to handle trolls & papers writing bullshit multiple times and I can’t even imagine how she would have felt.. — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) February 15, 2020 Report

Channel 4 has also said it will no longer air The Surjury, a new cosmetic surgery-based TV series that Flack was to host.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack. Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline's family and friends.