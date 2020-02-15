Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A coastguard helicopter has joined the search

A search is under way for a man who fell from a fuel tanker off the coast of Kent.

A coastguard helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats are scouring the waters around Margate Harbour.

Authorities were alerted at 05:40 GMT to reports a man had gone overboard from a liquid petroleum gas tanker that was anchored in the harbour overnight.

Lifeboats are looking up to 8 miles (13km) out to sea, while coastguard crews are searching the shoreline.

Storm Dennis is due to bring rain and gales across the south-east of England, with yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain.

Harsher conditions are expected across Kent and Sussex on Sunday, with an amber rain warning in place, according to the Met Office.