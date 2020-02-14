Image copyright PA Media Image caption A procession was led by identical horse-drawn carriages

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral of twin brothers who appeared on the Channel 4 reality TV show, My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

Billy and Joe Smith were found dead in a Kent country lane in December after a relative discovered a suicide note.

A procession was led by two white horse-drawn carriages through their home town of Sevenoaks.

Mourners kissed the glass of the carriages, which carried identical coffins to St John's Church.

Inside, the UB40 song Many Rivers to Cross was played, as "requested by the boys," according to an order of service.

The brothers, who were both tree surgeons, were found next to each other in Dibden Lane, near Sevenoaks, on 28 December.

The 32-year-olds took part in a 2014 episode of the TV show, which followed them at work and on holiday.

A tribute by close friends, due to be read at the service, said: "Your love and laughter left footprints on our hearts.

"When you left you took a piece of all of us with you."

Among the floral tributes were those shaped as Rolex watches and a bottle of tequila, along with the words "daddy" and "uncle".

After the funeral, mourners are expected to follow the procession on foot towards Greatness Cemetery, just over half a mile away, where the brothers are to be buried.

Drivers were warned by Sevenoaks District Council to expect extra traffic as "many people are likely to come to the town to pay their respects".

