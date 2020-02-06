Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Border Force and the Coastguard are dealing numerous migrant boats

Young children have been rescued from the English Channel after several vessels thought to be carrying migrants tried to make their way to the UK.

HM Coastguard said it was dealing with "multiple incidents" with up to eight small boats reported off the coast of Dover.

Two vessels are understood to have been brought to shore with 26 migrants, including women and children, on board.

Border Force, Kent Police and lifeboat crews were involved in the operation.

Home Office vessels Searcher, Speedwell and Alert were sent to intercept.

RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Littlestone and a fixed wing aircraft and an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter from Lydd were scrambled.

So far this year, at least 54 people have successfully made the crossing.

Last year at least 1,892 arrived in Britain after crossing the Channel in boats.