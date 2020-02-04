Image copyright Google Image caption No arrests have been made after the man was found with stab wounds

A man has been stabbed to death at a property in Kent.

The 44-year-old was found critically injured with stab wounds by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics at an address in Hamerton Road, Northfleet, at about 02:45 GMT.

He was later declared dead at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.

There have been no arrests, and a murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

