Image copyright Kent Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Moss turned on a gas cooker while stealing some leftovers

Pets have caused two house fires in Kent in less than a week, the county's fire service has said.

On Tuesday in Sittingbourne, Moss - a border collie - jumped up to reach some leftovers and turned on three gas rings, two of which ignited.

Owner Jane Hammond-Hawkins said: "Never ever in a million years did I think a dog would set fire to my kitchen."

Four days earlier, a cat stepped on a gas cooker ignition button in Boughton Monchelsea, setting fire to a towel.

Mrs Hammond-Hawkins needed hospital treatment after the lit gas rings set fire to a cushioned tray that had been left on the hob, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two adults and two children escaped unhurt from the fire caused by the cat in Boughton Monchelsea.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.