Image copyright Family handout Image caption The inquest was told Harry would have survived but for failings by the hospital

Twenty-six maternity cases are being investigated at a hospital trust where a series of failings led to a baby's death.

Harry Richford died seven days after his birth at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, in November 2017.

A coroner ruled his death was "wholly avoidable", and now the the Department of Health and Social Care said the East Kent NHS Trust is under investigation.

The trust has been asked for a comment.

The DHSC says results from an investigation and unplanned inspection would be available within two weeks.

Last week a BBC investigation found that at least seven preventable baby deaths have occurred at the same trust.

It had previously apologised and said it had "not always provided the right standard of care".

The trust consists of five hospitals and community clinics and almost 7,000 babies are born there each year.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Richford suffered irreversible brain damage during resuscitation delays

A DHSC spokesman said: "The trust is undertaking extensive work on their maternity unit with the support of NHS England and NHS Improvement.

"The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch is examining 26 individual maternity cases at the trust and the Care Quality Commission carried out an unplanned inspection last week.

"Both organisations will report within two weeks, at which point the options for further action will be assessed."

Harry Richford suffered brain damage during his birth.

His parents described the situation in the delivery room as "panicked", as a doctor spent 26 minutes struggling to insert a life support tube down his throat.

He died a week later, and a coroner has recorded a narrative verdict, saying his death was "contributed to by neglect".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.