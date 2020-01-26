A serving Border Force officer has been arrested on suspicion of supplying ecstasy.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the man was arrested in Kent on Saturday.

A spokesman said the 40-year-old, who is also suspected of misconduct in a public office, was bailed pending further inquiries.

The Home Office said it would be inappropriate to comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.

The man was arrested by the anti-corruption unit in Folkestone.

The Border Force carries out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering the UK and operates at the Eurotunnel terminal near Folkestone.