Boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted off the Kent coast.

Two Border Force cutter vessels were dispatched to deal with two incidents off Dover, with air temperatures as low as 3C at the time.

They were assisted by an RNLI lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter from Lydd, as well as police.

Across the Channel, French authorities intercepted 24 migrants who had been aboard two boats.

It comes after at least 41 migrants tried to make it across the English Channel on Tuesday.

