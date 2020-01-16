Image copyright Google Image caption Dominic Hamlyn's father told the inquest he had performed the party trick since the age of 11

A student died during an underwater challenge at his brother's 21st birthday party, an inquest heard.

Dominic Hamlyn, 24, became unresponsive while swimming at the family home in Crundale, Kent, on 28 July.

His father, neurosurgeon Peter Hamlyn, said he had been performing the same "party trick" since he was a child.

Coroner Scott Matthewson said the Cambridge graduate had a pre-existing heart condition and died from "sudden adult death syndrome".

Mr Hamlyn told the inquest in Maidstone he gave his son emergency treatment while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

Dominic was taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford but he died about 15 hours later.

Unresponsive

The inquest heard that Dominic had challenged a family friend to swim lengths of the pool underwater and had swum about two-and-a-half before he was seen to be not moving.

His father, who treated boxer Michael Watson after his near-fatal brain injury during his Chris Eubank fight in 1991, said his son had been unresponsive for "seconds rather than minutes" before being pulled out of the pool.

A medical student at the party initially performed CPR before Mr Hamlyn took over until paramedics arrived at about 03:45 GMT.

Peter Hamlyn said his eldest son could usually swim four or five lengths underwater and would take a series of deep breaths before doing so.

"It was an entirely routine thing which I had seen him do since he was a child," Mr Hamlyn told the court.

He said his son had been an extremely fit athlete, played rugby, cricket and rowed for Downing College, Cambridge. The inquest also heard that alcohol was not relevant

Pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki said he could have lost consciousness underwater caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, but "on the balance of probability" it was "an underlying heart condition".

"If he wasn't trying to do more than he had done before, that is slightly more likely than shallow water blackout," he said.

He gave the cause of death as acute cardiac arrhythmia - sudden adult death syndrome.