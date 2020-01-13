Image caption A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Gillingham just before Christmas.

The victim was found in Fox Street on 20 December having suffered fatal stab wounds, and died at the scene.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was arrested in France and is due before Medway magistrates later.

The teenager, from Barking in east London, was stopped by officers in Coquelles in the early hours of Saturday with a woman in her 40s.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has been released from custody pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, which includes establishing the whereabouts of a large knife, Kent Police said.