Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Andrew Mackie was jailed after he was found with a stash of cocaine worth £1m

A man has been jailed after more than five kilograms of cocaine with a street value of £1m was found at a business.

Police executed a warrant at a property in East Farleigh, Kent, in August 2019 and asked the only person there if there were any drugs in the building.

Andrew Mackie, 53, directed officers to a cupboard under the stairs where they found 5.3 kilograms of cocaine.

Mackie, of Lower Road, East Farleigh, was jailed for eight years and four months at Maidstone Crown Court.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The cocaine was analysed and found to have a purity of between 80 and 100%.

Police also seized £5,000 from a filing cabinet and £2,000 from Mackie's vehicle on the day of the raid on 29 August 2019.

Ch Insp Ray Quiller said: "The quantity of cocaine discovered at this business would suggest an organised crime gang was involved in its distribution.

"I have no doubt the drugs, which were of a high purity, would have been mixed with other substances to increase the quantity for sale on the streets."

