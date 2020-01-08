Image copyright PA Media Image caption Operation Brock would have seen one side of the M20 used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports

Barriers installed on a motorway in preparation for traffic caused by a no-deal Brexit will be removed next week.

One side of the M20 in Kent was to be used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports, with all other traffic restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite carriageway.

The system - called Operation Brock - was stood down in October, but the barriers were left in place.

They will now be removed after MPs backed the PM's withdrawal agreement.

The work will begin on Monday, taking place overnight and lasting more than two weeks, MPs have been told.

The M20 will be closed between junctions 9 and 7 from 22:00 GMT on Monday until 06:00 on Tuesday.

The same stretch of the London-bound carriageway only will be closed overnight for 16 nights from Tuesday, with diversions in place.

Image copyright PA Image caption London-bound traffic, right, was restricted to two lanes with a 50mph speed limit

Operation Brock was intended to deal with tailbacks caused by any customs delays experienced by hauliers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It was stood down when Brexit was delayed last year, leaving coast-bound traffic free to use all three lanes as normal.

However, metal barriers were left in place, leaving London-bound traffic restricted to a narrow two lanes with a 50mph speed limit.

In a letter to colleagues, transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP said: "I appreciate that the barrier has been up for an extended period of time and has caused disruption to road users in Kent."