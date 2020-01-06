Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Smith has a master's degree in IT and manipulated phone and email messages

A former special constable who tried to frame his ex-partner's family in an elaborate revenge plot has been jailed.

Tristian Smith, 26, hacked his former partner's Facebook and email accounts, and those of her mother and stepfather, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

The IT graduate then sent abusive messages to himself and a friend.

Smith, who was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, also reported fake incidents of stalking and harassment to Kent Police.

He was found guilty of four counts of perverting the course of justice, assaulting his ex-partner and manipulating her social media accounts.

The court heard how in September 2017 he assaulted his ex-girlfriend when she refused to get back together with him.

What followed was four months of deception.

Panic alarm

In the October, Smith, of St Williams Way, Rochester, reported that threatening text messages had been sent from the partner of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

The mother and her partner were both arrested, but when questioned, they revealed they could not have sent the messages as one their phones had been lost, and the other was broken.

Smith then began reporting serious incidents to Kent Police, including stalking and harassment, and had a panic alarm installed in his home.

In November, Smith's ex-partner was arrested after Smith accused her of sending threatening social media messages to his friend.

Smith then reported someone had broken into his home and attempted to stab him.

After suspecting his claims were false, Kent Police arrested Smith in December.

'Turmoil'

Detectives established that Smith, who had a master's degree in IT, had manipulated phone and email messages to make them appear as if they had been sent from others.

He had also accessed his ex-partner's social media and sent threatening messages himself.

Det Con Simon Powell said: "Smith's calculated vendetta led to three innocent people being arrested. Their lives were put in turmoil as a result of his lies.

"In addition to the distress he has caused....he has wasted hundreds of hours of police time."