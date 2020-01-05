Image caption Zak McCabe escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle ploughed into him

A pedestrian narrowly avoided death when he was nearly crushed by a vehicle in a three-car collision.

Boxer Zak McCabe, 20, suffered minor injuries in the incident on the A256 London Road, Dover, on Friday.

CCTV shows the moment a parked van was shunted forward onto the pavement after being hit by another vehicle.

Kent Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of theft, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was later released under investigation.

Officers were called to the scene, outside the takeaway shop Pizza Plus, at 16:30 GMT.

Mr McCabe said he had been walking to the gym when he spotted "car parts everywhere" before hearing "a massive bang".

"I looked straight up and there was a car in the air. It all happened so quick," he said.

Mr McCabe staggered into the pizza shop before collapsing on the floor.

Shop worker Ekrem Ozdogan said the vehicle was inches away from coming through the front window.

"I was right behind the glass window and very lucky to be alive," he said.

After he was calmed down, Mr McCabe walked away from the shop, but came back later where he was checked by paramedics before going to hospital the next day.

He said he had suffered injuries to his ribs, a lump on his head, and blurry vision.

