Folkestone fire: Two injured as blaze engulfs properties
- 30 December 2019
Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after three properties caught fire in Folkestone, Kent.
Plumes of smoke have been rising from Wear Bay Crescent since about 13:30 GMT.
Eight fire engines have been sent and people have been to avoid the area.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had taken two people to hospital and was remaining at the scene.