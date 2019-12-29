Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies of two men were found in Dibden Lane on Saturday morning

The deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a lane in Kent are not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Media reports have widely named the men as 32-year-old twins Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on Channel 4's TV reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

Kent Police said they were called to Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks, on Saturday morning after "the bodies of two men in their thirties were discovered".

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious," a police statement said.

It added officers were "compiling a report for the coroner".

The force said it would not be formally releasing the names of the men.

Tributes to the pair have been shared on social media.