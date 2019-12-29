Pregnant woman among migrants found in the Channel

Image copyright Premar Manche Image caption French authorities rescued migrants from two boats which had got into difficulty

A pregnant woman was among more than 30 migrants rescued during operations on both sides of the Channel.

HM Coastguard and Border Force were deployed off the coast of Kent, while French authorities picked up two boats that had got into trouble.

The expectant mother was among 20 people rescued from a boat that was taking on water near Dunkirk.

Eleven others, including two young children, were picked up off the coast of Calais after their engine failed.

All 31 were taken to the French port, where they were met by medics and border police.

It is believed a third vessel was intercepted in British waters, but the Home Office has yet to comment.

Image copyright Premar Manche Image caption Thirty-one people were returned to Calais

On Boxing Day, 49 people crossed the Channel in small boats, with 14 others returned to France.

The Home Office was accused of "criminalising refugees" after saying it would seek to return anyone who arrived in the UK illegally back to mainland Europe.

More than 1,800 have reached British shores after attempting to cross the Channel in small boats this year, according to BBC research.

In the same time, more than 120 people who arrived in small boats have been sent back to European countries, the Home Office said.