Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Kent Police has appealed for anyone who recognises the suspect to come forward

Detectives investigating a murder in Kent have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

A 35-year-old man died in Fox Street, Gillingham, following an argument in the street on Friday, during which he suffered fatal stab wounds.

A knife was seized by officers but no arrests have been made.

Dashcam footage is being sought from motorists who were driving through or were parked in the area, between 12:30 and 13:30 GMT, Kent Police said.

The force named 10 roads from where footage would be useful - High Street, Jeffery Street, King Street, Balmoral Road, Railway Street, Marlborough Road, Lock Street, Britton Street, Skinner Street, and Fox Street.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, witnessed the incident at about 13:10, or saw or heard two men arguing is also urged to call officers.

