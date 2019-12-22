Image copyright Google Image caption A man died in a crash in Beltinge Road

A man died when the van he was driving crashed into a street light in Kent.

The crash in Beltinge Road, Herne Bay, happened at 04:40 GMT when the white Ford transit van was being driven away from the town centre.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Sidcup, died at the scene.

Kent Police has appealed for witnesses of the crash or anybody with dashcam footage taken at the time to come forward.

