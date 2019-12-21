Image caption A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene

A knife has been seized by detectives investigating a murder in Kent.

A 35-year-old man died in Fox Street, Gillingham, following an argument with another man on Friday.

Officers were called at 13:10 GMT and Kent Police said a knife had been seized.

No arrests have been made and police want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage who may have driven through or parked in the area between 12:30 and 13:30.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.