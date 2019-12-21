Image copyright Google Image caption A man died after his BMW hit a tanker on the M20

A man died when his car was involved in a collision with a tanker that had stopped on the hard shoulder of a motorway after an earlier crash.

The tanker had stopped close to the Swanley interchange on the M20 in Kent, after an earlier crash involving another car and a safety barrier.

Seconds later, the Scania lorry was hit by the victim's BMW 535.

The man, aged in his 30s and from the Ashford Area, died at the scene, Kent Police said.

