A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man.

Emergency services were called to Fox Street, in Gillingham, at 13:10 GMT, where a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent Police said it was believed he sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. No-one has been arrested.

An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Officers currently remain at the scene while inquiries are ongoing.