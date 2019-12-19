Image caption George Fowle will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in January

A man has been charged with right-wing terrorism offences.

George Fowle, 19, of Snodland in Kent, was arrested on 18 June at London Heathrow Airport.

He is charged with two counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

Mr Fowle, of Lucas Road, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 January.

