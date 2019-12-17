Image copyright Natalie Elphicke Image caption Natalie Elphicke won the Dover & Deal seat for the Conservatives with an increased majority

The newly elected Dover and Deal MP is seeking talks with the home secretary amid reports of several migrant boats arriving off the Kent coast.

The Home Office confirmed earlier that "small boat incidents" were ongoing.

On 4 December, 79 migrants, including children, were intercepted in five separate incidents.

Natalie Elphicke MP said she would be telling Home Secretary Priti Patel that the French needed to do more "to stop illegal departures from their shores".

"The French have been given tens of millions of pounds of British hard-earned taxpayer money... I want to know where the money has gone.

"Because while much has been done, it is clear there is more to do. More to do tackling the people traffickers behind this shocking trade in people. More to do making sure anyone found in the Channel is immediately sent back to France.

"More to do by the French to stop these illegal departures from French shores," the MP said.

More than 1,700 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats during 2019.

