Image copyright Phil Church Image caption Littlebrook Power Station was an oil-fired station in the 1980s

Hundreds of people watched as the towering chimney of a former power station was demolished.

The landmark in Dartford, Kent, collapsed after a "powerful boom" from a controlled explosion, which caused a cloud of smoke at about 08:00 GMT.

Littlebrook Power Station was situated next to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and the Dartford Tunnel.

Purfleet resident Phil Church said: "You could feel the blast from across the river."

Image copyright Phil Church Image caption The chimney in Dartford, Kent, collapsed after a "powerful boom" from a controlled explosion

After the controlled explosion, which is part of a demolition project, the tower was replaced by smoke and debris.

Littlebrook Power Station was an oil-fired station in the 1980s but the original power station first started generating electricity in 1939.

At one point, it had a generating capacity of 1245MW - enough to supply more than a million households.

Mr Church, 45, who lives in nearby Aveley, said: "It was quite a powerful boom. You could feel the blast from across the river.

He added: "It became quite a landmark for everyone I think. Certainly for me. You always knew you were nearly home when you caught a glimpse of it.

"Listening to everyone there this morning and the riverside was packed with people, they said very similar.

"It's been there many years. Sad to see it go really."