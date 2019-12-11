Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Scott Fontana and James O'Leary smuggled four Albanians into the UK

Two men who used a rented motorhome to smuggle Albanian nationals into the UK for profit have been found guilty.

Border Force officers at Dover found four migrants hidden inside the vehicle when it was stopped after crossing from Dunkirk in France on 13 October 2017.

Scott Fontana, 45, and James O'Leary, 33, were charged with conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by a non-EU citizen.

They were convicted after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

Prosecutor Chris May told the court the defendants "were involved in the conspiracy to bring these illegal entrants into the UK".

The motorhome had been hired from a company called McRent for a fee of £515, paid for using Fontana's card.

Fontana, of Robert Street, north-west London, and O'Leary, of Weedington Road, north-west London, will be sentenced on 9 January.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict for Robert Moore, of Grafton Road, north-west London, who also denied the same charge.

He is due to have a retrial on 11 May.

A fourth man, Gary Miller, 30, of Newington Green Road, Islington, north London, had previously admitted conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law.

