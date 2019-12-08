Image copyright Google Image caption A man has been taken into custody after the man was found injured in Crescent Road, Birchington

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed outside a Christmas fair.

Emergency crews were called to Crescent Road, near the Birchington Christmas Fair in Kent, at 14:00 GMT.

It is not yet known how serious the man's injuries are.

Another man has been taken into custody by police. Officers said the attack was not connected to the Christmas fair and extra patrols were in place in the area.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said: "Officers attended where a man had suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was taken to a London hospital by air ambulance.

"Police remain at the scene carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident."