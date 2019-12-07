Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The puppies are only three weeks old

Six puppies have been stolen from a home in Kent.

The three-week-old American bulldogs, believed to be worth about £6,000, were taken from King Street, Rochester, at 22:15 GMT on Friday.

Police have launched an appeal as the animals risk coming to harm without the correct care.

Det Sgt Sam Stuart said the puppies must be returned home "as quickly as possible - they are far too young to have been taken from their mother".

He added: "In the run-up to Christmas puppies become an attractive commodity and we would ask people who are thinking of buying one to be 'puppy smart' and follow the RSPCA guidance."