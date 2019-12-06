Image caption Children at the school dressed up as a character from a film

A school has held its Children in Need fundraising day after thieves forced its postponement three weeks ago.

Castle Hill Community Primary School in Folkestone, Kent, was left £40,000 out of pocket when laptops, iPads and specialist equipment were stolen.

The thieves triggered the fire alarm which shut down the gas and forced the school to close on Friday 15 November.

Children at the school dressed up as a character from a film in exchange for a small donation to the appeal.

Pudsey took centre stage at the event, making a special appearance during the school assembly.

Image caption Head teacher Pete Dalton introduced Pudsey during the school assembly

Head teacher Pete Talbot said the burglary had been "a massive disappointment because the children make so much effort".

"We work so hard in supporting the children and the community, and when something like this happens we find it very tough because it takes away from the children's learning," he said.

Kent Police said it was investigating the burglary, which happened overnight on 14 November.

Since the theft the school has received thousands of pounds in donations from the local community.

Children in Need is the BBC's official UK charity and raises money for disadvantaged young people around the country.

This year's Children In Need TV appeal raised a total of £47.9m.

