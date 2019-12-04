Image caption A dinghy was found abandoned on a beach in Kingsdown, Kent

Several small boats carrying migrants have been intercepted while trying to cross the Channel.

The coastguard said it was helping Border Force and the RNLI to respond to "multiple incidents" off the Kent coast.

At least one dinghy made it to shore and was found abandoned on the beach in Kingsdown this morning.

The Home Office said it "is currently dealing with a number of small boat incidents".

More than 1,580 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.