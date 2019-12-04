Image caption The angels were dotted all over High Halden

Hundreds of knitted angels have appeared in a Kent village overnight in a bid to spread Christmas cheer.

About 500 angels were left hanging on garden gates and trees in High Halden along with a tag which reads "a gift of love" and "take me home".

Those behind the festive gesture wished to remain anonymous.

Sheralyn Hammond, whose 15-year-old son Ben died of a heart condition in 2016, said: "Christmas is a hard time for us so it did bring a tear to my eye.".

His dad, Stephen, added: "To find this on our gatepost was really nice."

Image caption Angels were left on trees in High Halden

Vera Hopkinson, of St Mary the Virgin Church, said angels "brought good news at Christmas" and she hoped the knitted toys would "bring love and good news into the village".

When asked if she knew who was behind the idea, she said: "I couldn't possibly say. They came down in the night."

Image caption Verak Hopkinson said she "couldn't possibly say" where the angels had come from

Image caption Angels appeared overnight on Tuesday

