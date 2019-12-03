Peter Beale Rochester Bridge death: Manslaughter guilty plea
- 3 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted killing a 39-year-old whose body was found with a stab wound near a Kent bridge.
The body of Peter Beale, from Sittingbourne, was discovered near Rochester Bridge on 18 September 2018.
Levi Webb, 23, from Northfleet, was cleared of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court in April.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of manslaughter but Webb has now pleaded guilty to the charge ahead of a retrial.
He is due to be sentenced in January.