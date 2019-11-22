Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 30s died in Rochester High Street

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Kent has been released.

The victim, in his 30s, was found with stab wounds in Rochester High Street at about 06:10 GMT on Thursday, Kent Police said.

Two men from the area were arrested. A 42-year-old has since been released without charge.

A 35-year-old man also held on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.