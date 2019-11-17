Image caption Police cars were seen lined up outside the warehouse

A rave which was thought to have been attended by more than 1,000 people has been dispersed by Kent Police.

Officers were called to Strood Retail Park late on Saturday following reports of antisocial behaviour by young people at the site.

Police said a suspected unlicensed music event was being held inside a disused warehouse with a significant number of people there.

A 39-year-old man from Ashford was arrested at the scene.

He was held on suspicion of conspiring to commit a public order offence and supplying a psychoactive substance (nitrous oxide), a police spokesman said.

Officers were called just before 23:30 GMT and they remained at the location to prevent any potential breach of the peace.