Image caption Henry Bolton resigned as UKIP leader following a no-confidence motion

The former UKIP leader Henry Bolton, who was ousted in 2018, is to stand as an independent in December's election.

Mr Bolton said he made the decision after the Brexit Party withdrew from the seat in Folkestone & Hythe in Kent.

He tweeted that he would be standing as "an Independent, pro-Brexit & community candidate in #FolkestoneHythe".

Mr Bolton said he was "tired of the lack of transparency, broken promises and politicians failing to represent the concerns of their constituents".

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage announced that his candidates would not contest seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election, but would stand candidates against the party elsewhere.

Thursday afternoon was the deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers.

Mr Bolton, 56, was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 29 September 2017 to 17 February 2018.

The former army officer resigned his membership after 63% voted to back a no-confidence motion at an extraordinary general meeting in Birmingham.

He had faced calls to quit after it emerged his partner Jo Marney sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.

At the last general election in June 2017, the safe Conservative seat of Folkestone & Hythe was held by Damian Collins, who also increased his majority to 32,197.

The candidates declared for the Folkestone & Hythe seat in the election on 12 December are: