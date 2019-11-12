Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Dumitru Palazu singled out Alexandru Constantinescu, police said

A man has been jailed for life for murdering another man at a Kent caravan park by stabbing him in the chest.

Dumitru Palazu was found guilty at Maidstone Crown Court of killing Alexandru Constantinescu after a row at a caravan park in Dunkirk in April.

The 48-year-old, of Gate Hill, Dunkirk, was ordered to serve at least 30 years.

After the hearing, Det Con Simon Williams, of Kent Police, said Palazu was not involved in the disturbance but had consciously singled out the victim.

He said there had been a row between Mr Constantinescu and a group of men at the caravan site in Gate Hill, and Palazu ran towards him and stabbed him.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Dumitru Palazu was filmed on the A2 shortly after the stabbing

Det Con Williams said the single wound under the armpit proved fatal and Mr Constantinescu died an hour later, despite receiving emergency treatment from doctors and paramedics.

Officers said Palazu immediately left the area after the stabbing and mobile phone footage showed him pacing up and down the A2 central reservation before he went into hiding.

He handed himself in at Canterbury police station the next day.

Police also said a video recorded by one of the witnesses showed Palazu "making a clear, deliberate and precise movement towards the victim while holding a knife".

Det Con Williams said: "Directing a lethal weapon towards such a vulnerable part of the body clearly shows Palazu's intention was to murder the victim."