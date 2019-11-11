Channel migrants: 53 people cross in one day
- 11 November 2019
More than 50 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in one day.
Border Force vessels were sent to meet one dinghy at about 07:00 GMT on Sunday, with two further boats spotted at about 23:30.
The 53 people onboard were brought to Dover where they were medically assessed and passed to immigration officials for interview, the Home Office said.
Six boats carrying at least 74 migrants have crossed the Channel since Friday.
More than 1,500 people have successfully crossed the Channel in small boats this year.