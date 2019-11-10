Image copyright Google Image caption The man was killed on Frith Road

Two people have been arrested after a pedestrian was run over and killed.

The man, aged in his 40s, was hit by a red Peugeot 207 on Frith Road, Dover, at about 17:40 GMT on Saturday, Kent Police said.

Despite treatment from medics, he died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from the Dover area, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

