A Border Force cutter and a coastal patrol vessel were deployed

A boat carrying 22 people has been intercepted off the coast off Dover.

Border Force said it was alerted to an inflatable boat travelling across the English Channel towards the coast at about 07:00 GMT.

The Home Office said the 22 people onboard would be medically assessed before being interviewed by immigration officials.

It is not known whether the people found are men or women, or what their ages or nationalities are.

