People smuggler jailed over migrants found on boat

The boat was intercepted by a Border Force vessel

A man who tried to smuggle six people including a child into the UK has been jailed for six years.

Samyar Ahmadi Bani, 35, was found on a boat with the migrants after it was intercepted by a Border Force vessel off the Kent coast on 1 June.

All six said they were Iranian and were taken to Dover where they were handed over to immigration officials.

Bani, of no fixed UK address, was sentenced following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

He was charged with assisting unlawful immigration into the UK.

At least 1,600 people, including more than 108 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats since 3 November 2018.

