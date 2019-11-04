Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Bradley Scott and Matthew Keam hid syringes in a Sainsbury's supermarket near their gym

Two bodybuilders who hid steroid needles and syringes in food in a supermarket as part of a prank have been jailed.

Bradley Scott, 30, and Matthew Keam, 24, repeatedly put the items in products to shock customers and staff at a Sainsbury's in Aylesford, Kent.

They were found in cereal boxes, garlic bread, orange juice and Christmas decorations on a tree, police said.

Both men were jailed for a year at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 October.

Scott, of Lyall Way, Gillingham, and Keam, of Kerry Hill Way, Maidstone, had admitted an offence of contamination of or interference with goods, with intention of causing public alarm, at an earlier hearing.

Kent Police said the pair targeted a Sainsbury's store in Quarry Wood Industrial Estate on seven occasions between 19 July and 6 December 2018.

They were arrested soon after and DNA tests from needles and syringes seized from the store identified both men.

An investigation revealed they were friends who used a nearby gym and the needles and syringes were for taking steroids.

During police interview Scott admitted responsibility, giving no reason other than it was just "plain stupidity".

He said they had chosen the store simply because it was close to the gym.

